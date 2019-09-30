Broward County

U.S. Coast Guard searching for missing diver near Deerfield Beach

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a diver who went missing near Deerfield Beach.

The 55-year-old man was diving half a mile south of Deerfield Beach Sunday with a group on the Lady Go Diver, a commercial diving boat. But, when the group resurfaced, he didn’t, according to the Coast Guard.

The search and rescue mission is continuing by air and water Monday morning.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is also assisting with the search.

