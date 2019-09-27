Smells on a Southwest Airlines airplane send worker to the hospital, make others feel ill

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

A worker in the cargo hold of an airplane at Hollywood-Fort Lauderdale International Airport began to feel ill due to an odor coming from somewhere on the plane Friday. He was taken to a hospital.

Around 3:15 p.m., Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue responded to the airport. Fire Rescue said that a worker in the cargo hold of the plane reported a chemical odor and was feeling ill. Several other people were feeling the same thing.

The worker was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in a non-life-threatening condition. The others feeling ill did not have to be taken to the hospital.

A hazmat team responded and conducted atmospheric pressure tests. By late Friday afternoon, they had not found anything, fire rescue said.

Authorities say that the worker may have been exposed to the smell of jet fuel or experienced heat exhaustion. An investigation is still being conducted to find the cause.

