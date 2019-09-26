Broward County
A driver was shot dead in his pickup truck. Police want to know who fired and why
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
Fort Lauderdale police are investigating a drive-by shooting that mortally wounded a 25-year-old man behind the steering wheel of his pickup truck.
Police say John Gurley was driving his black Ford F-150 east on Northwest Eighth Street at about 11:15 p.m. Sunday when someone fired a gun into his truck.
Officers found the pickup and a bleeding Gurley inside at 746 NW Eighth Ave. Paramedics took Gurley to Broward Health Medical Center, where he died.
Police are trying to determine the circumstances of the shooting.
Anyone with information should contact Detective J. Saint-Jean at 954-828-5570 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.
Comments