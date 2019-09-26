A waterside Publix with a dock is closer to reality in South Florida

Facebook

Docking your boat at a Publix and walking in to grab a Pub sub is getting closer to reality in South Florida.

A new waterside supermarket is in the works, and land has just been bought.

Miami Beach-based TransAmerica Development Corp. has purchased a 1.5-acre vacant lot at 3100 South Ocean Dr. in Hollywood Beach for $4.75 million that will be home to a three-story Publix, according to The Real Deal. Construction is expected to start late summer of 2020 and the projected cost is about $18 million.

The development is working its way through Hollywood’s application process. The next step is at the Planning and Development Board, according to the city.

While restaurants and business feature dockside access in Hollywood, this would be the first grocery store with the amenity, the city says.

“Publix wants to do something for the community,” TransAmerica president Benalloun told the Orlando Sentinel. “There is no grocery store per se on the barrier island. You have to go off the island to get groceries. Residents say they want access to quality grocery stores.”

The closest Publix stores to the area are in downtown Hollywood on Young Circle and on Sheridan Street and U.S. 1.

Buzz for the new waterfront Publix began late last year when Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy posted about the project on Facebook.

Levy called the proposed Publix a “great amenity for the beach and for Hollywood boaters!”