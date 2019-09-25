Man killed after being struck by two cars. Deputies search for driver who fled.

MIAMI HERALD DEVELOPING STORY We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more.

A pedestrian was killed Wednesday morning when two cars struck him as he tried to cross the street in Pompano Beach.

About 5:35 a.m., a Honda Civic was westbound in the center lane of East Copans Road. The driver tried to swerve into the left lane to avoid hitting the pedestrian, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

The passenger side of the Honda struck the man. He fell and landed in the center lane of the road. The driver of the Honda sped off without stopping to see if the man was OK, deputies said.

As the man lay in the street, the driver of a Toyota Camry was heading westbound on the same street and wasn’t able to stop when he saw the man. The driver struck the pedestrian, deputies said.

The driver of the Camry stayed at the scene and cooperated with detectives.

Investigators determined that the man was not crossing at a designated pedestrian crosswalk.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue pronounced him dead on the scene.

Deputies are searching for a metallic gray, 2014 or 2015 model, 4-door Honda Civic. The car is missing the passenger’s side mirror. The passenger’s side front door and fender may have been damaged.

Anyone with information can call Detective Michael Wiley at 954-321-4841 or call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward up to $3,000 is available for information that leads to an arrest.