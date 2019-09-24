Broward County
Broward deputies arrest two in operation “Getting Rich”
MIAMI HERALD DEVELOPING STORY
Two men that authorities said were trying to get rich by selling stolen goods to Richie’s Pawn Shop have been stopped by Broward deputies.
Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Brandon Etskovitz, 22, and Timothy Skehan, 34, in connection with an organized retail crime operation taking place at the pawn shop, at 5227 North State Road 7, the sheriff’s office said.
The two arrests were the culmination of a year-long investigation into the pair selling stolen merchandise, deputies said. Investigators dubbed the operation “Getting Rich” as a play on the name of the pawn shop, Richie’s Pawn.
Etskovitz and Skehan are facing numerous felony counts of organized dealing in stolen property.
Deputies have not released additional information on what was being sold or the amount made from the criminal operation.
This is developing story and will be updated when more information is available.
