Video shows man robbing Broward Walgreens clerk at knifepoint. He’s still on the loose.

At 8:20 on Saturday, a Walgreens at 13628 West SR 84 was robbed by a man wearing a light blue hooded sweatshirt with the words "Love Pink" on the back. He used a knife to demand money from the clerk. By
A Davie Walgreens clerk was robbed at knifepoint Saturday night. The robber got away with a handful of cash.

At around 8:20 p.m., a man wearing a light blue, hooded sweatshirt with the words “Love Pink” on the back, blue jeans and black sneakers can be seen on surveillance video walking into the Walgreens at 13628 West SR 84.

Davie police said he pulled out a knife and demanded money from the clerk. After the robbery, he left the store and immediately took off his hood.

Parts of the man’s face was visible in the video.

Anyone with information on the robber or robbery are asked to call the Davie Police Department at 954-693-8200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

