Three sent to the hospital after crash involving a stolen car, cops say

Three people were sent to the hospital Monday afternoon after a crash involving a stolen car and another car, police said.

Fort Lauderdale police officers spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen in the 1000 block of Southwest 27th Avenue just before 4 p.m.

When the officers got behind the car, the person behind the wheel began driving “erratically,” police said.

“We had NOT initiated lights and sirens nor attempted to pursue the vehicle,” the department said.

The car hit another vehicle and then a tree, police said. The person in the other car was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. The two juveniles, who were in police custody, were also taken to a hospital, but it was unclear what injuries they had sustained.

Police are investigating.

