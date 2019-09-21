Watch as a trio distracts a jeweler to steal a cross right in front of him

Slow Hand, Fast Cameras reveal theft Broward sheriff’s office detectives are asking for to help in finding three suspects involved in jewelry robbery. The trio of bandits used distraction techniques to steal jewelry at the Oakland Park Flea Market. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Broward sheriff’s office detectives are asking for to help in finding three suspects involved in jewelry robbery. The trio of bandits used distraction techniques to steal jewelry at the Oakland Park Flea Market.

Smooth talking and fast hands are how a trio of robbers made away with stolen jewelry, but they weren’t fast enough: One of them was caught on camera stealing from the Broward jeweler who was right in front of him.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office released video showing a trio of bandits using distraction techniques to steal the jewelry from the Oakland Park Flea Market. Now Oakland Park detectives are asking for help locating the three suspects.

The three suspects approached Zeina Jewelry at the Oakland Park Flea Market and began looking at items around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 8, deputies said.

While the two woman spoke with the employee, the male suspect used sleight of hand to steal a cross from the jewelry box. After taking it, video shows him examining the cross and putting it in his pocket.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The three then agreed to buy a piece of jewelry but left the booth to get money from an ATM. They never returned.

Three days later, the owner realized the theft and reported it to BSO, deputies said.

Anyone with information should call Oakland Park Detective Joshua Kessler at 954-202-3117 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a reward.