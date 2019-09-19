Six people arrested, about $5K in drugs seized after month-long BSO investigation

Getty Images

Fort Lauderdale’s Franklin Park community had a problem: gang-related drug activity.

They turned to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office for help.

At about 9 a.m. Thursday, BSO detectives served search warrants at four homes along Northwest Ninth Court near Northwest 25th Avenue in unincorporated Broward County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The month-long investigation led to the arrest of six people and seizure of about $2,000 in cash and $5,000 in narcotics, including crack cocaine, oxycodone, MDMA and cannabis, deputies said.

Deputies seized three firearms, including a 9mm Smith & Wesson that was reported stolen.

Most of the suspects will face charges for the sale and distribution of narcotics. One of the suspects was arrested on an outstanding warrant for petit theft. Other charges may be pending as the investigation continues.

Deputies did not release the names of the suspects.

BSO urges those who have information on criminal activity to report suspicious activity to Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest can get up to $3,000.