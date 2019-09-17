Truck slams into shop, sends customer running, video shows. Driver charged with DUI

Florida man crashes pickup truck into Exxon station A Florida driver was charged with DUI after he crashed his black Dodge RAM pickup truck into an Exxon station in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Florida driver was charged with DUI after he crashed his black Dodge RAM pickup truck into an Exxon station in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.

A black pickup truck smashed into the front of a Fort Lauderdale convenience store Tuesday, sending a customer running and items flying, surveillance video shows.

The truck driver, 67-year-old Joseph Aligns, who was not injured, was later arrested and charged with DUI, DUI with property damage and failure to use due care, Fort Lauderdale police confirmed Tuesday night.

The accident happened around 2 p.m. at the convenience store attached to the Exxon gas station in the 1300 block of Northeast Fourth Avenue.

Syed Ali, the manager of the store, was in the back when he heard a loud boom.

“I ran to the front and saw the truck in the store,” he said.

One customer was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, according to WPLG Channel 10.

Video shows a man scrambling to get away. Channel 10 also showed video of the driver receiving a field sobriety test.

As of Tuesday evening, Aligns did not show up in jail records.