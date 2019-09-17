A 6-year-old boy from Miami drowned in a pool in Dania Beach, BSO says

A 6-year-old Miami boy drowned in a pool Sunday while attending a get-together at a Dania Beach apartment.

According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, the child was among numerous adults and children who were at the pool of the Beach Walk at Sheridan apartments, 311 E. Sheridan St.

One of the adults noticed the boy, whose name is being withheld by BSO, submerged in the pool’s deep end and immediately jumped in. After pulling the child out of the water, the adult performed CPR on him.

BSO received a call just after 7 p.m. First responders transported the boy to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, where he was pronounced dead early Monday morning.

The boy had been at the pool with his mother.

BSO is investigating the incident, although officials said they do not suspect foul play.