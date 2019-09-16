Truck-driving deliveryman killed when steel beams fall on him, fire-rescue says

MIAMI HERALD DEVELOPING STORY We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more.

A truck driver delivering steel beams to a Pompano Beach business was killed Monday morning when other steel beams fell on him, Pompano Beach Fire Rescue said.

The tragedy happened at 6 a.m. at Kloeckner Metals, which has been at 1621 NW 12th Ave. since 1983, according to its website.

OSHA’s website says over the last 10 years, there have been 32 inspections of Kloeckner Metals facilities, four from complaints and two from fatalities. None of the 32, however, were at Kloeckner’s Florida locations.

“The man got outside of his truck, when a load of steel next to the truck stacked in the warehouse became unstable and fell on top of him, crushing him to death,” Pompano Beach Fire Rescue spokeswoman Sandra King said. “Broward County Technical Rescue Team crews are using a crane to remove the beams, one at a time, to reach the deceased victim.”

