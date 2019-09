MIAMI HERALD DEVELOPING STORY We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more.

A body washed ashore Friday morning on Fort Lauderdale beach, police said.

Beach goers made the grisly discovery about 11 a.m. in the area of 1700 S. Ocean Lane, according to fire rescue.

A spokesman for Fort Lauderdale Rescue said crews responded, but the person was already dead.

Police then took over the investigation.

No other details were immediately available.