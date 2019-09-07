Broward County

Hallandale Beach water main break causes water shutoff, boil water notice for some streets 

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. By
Up Next
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. By

A water main break has caused certain parts of Hallandale Beach to have the water shut off and a boil water notice go into effect.

On Saturday afternoon, a contractor broke a 10-inch water main on a golf course at 500 Diplomat Parkway, according to the city of Hallandale Beach.

City workers have to shut water down to make the repairs. Water service will be suspended on Diplomat Parkway from Atlantic Shores to Hallandale Beach Boulevard, and on Hallandale Beach Boulevard from 14th Avenue to Diplomat Parkway.

A boil water notice is also in effect for those areas. Boil water for three minutes before use.

Profile Image of Devoun Cetoute
Devoun Cetoute
Miami Herald Real Time Reporter Devoun Cetoute covers breaking news, Florida theme parks and general assignment. He attends the University of Florida and grew up in Miami. Theme parks are on his mind in and out of the office.
  Comments  