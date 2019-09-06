Broward County

Nine Broward students thought they were eating candy. They were sent to the hospital.

Nine students at a Cooper City charter school were sickened after eating “an unknown-type substance packaged in a commercially available candy wrap,” said Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane.

The children, all students at Renaissance Charter School at Cooper City — a K-8 with about 1,200 students — were between the ages of 10 and 12, Kane said.

“Seven boys and two girls exhibited symptoms of gastrointestinal distress” after consuming the candy, he said.

The fire rescue department believes the product was placed in a familiar-looking candy wrapper and brought into the school by a student. Kane didn’t say what the wrapping looked like.

The students who had complained of stomach pains were sent to Memorial West Hospital in Pembroke Pines for evaluation and all are expected to be OK, Kane said.

Deputies are investigating.

