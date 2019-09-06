A 2-month-old wasn’t breathing while in some type of day care. BSO investigating death

A 2-month-old boy has died after Broward Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about a child not breathing at a West Park home around 3:15 p.m. Thursday.

According to BSO spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright, the infant was being cared for in a home in the 4600 block of Southwest 22nd Street with other infants and toddlers. The boy’s parents were not at the home at the time of the call.

The baby, whose name is being withheld, died at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, Coleman-Wright said.

The other children at the West Park home went home with their parents on Thursday, BSO said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Officers have not said if the home was registered as a day care facility. The investigation continues.