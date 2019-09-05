Man crossing Broward street critically hurt when car hit him, police said

Miami Herald File

A person was critically injured Thursday afternoon when a car hit him as he crossed a Pembroke Pines street, police said.

The accident happened just before 2 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Southwest 72nd Avenue and Pembroke Road.

Police said Alexis Cabrera, 36, was heading west on Pembroke Road in his 2004 silver Honda Civic when he ran into Tyrique Lindsay, 20, who was crossing the street.

Cabrera told police he had a solid green light, but a large bus or truck was turning from eastbound Pembroke Road to go northbound on Southwest 72nd Avenue in front of him and his view of the roadway was obstructed, police said in a news release.

Meanwhile, Lindsay “had entered the roadway in an attempt to cross the street on the west side of the intersection,” police said.

“As soon as the turning bus/truck cleared the intersection, Cabrera’s vehicle collided with Lindsay,” police said the release.

Lindsay was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital with “life-threatening injuries,” according to police.

Police were investigating the cause of the crash.

The department is asking anyone who may of seen the crash to call Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).