2 schools on lockdown as Hollywood police search for ‘possible armed suspect’

A search for a “possible armed suspect” in Hollywood Thursday afternoon led to two schools being placed on lockdown and residents in the area being told to stay in their homes.

The Hollywood police department first put out an alert via social media at about 3 p.m. that the suspect was in the area of Northeast Hollywood. People who live between North 22nd Avenue and 24th Avenue from Pershing to Green street were asked to stay inside.

“[The Hollywood Police Department] is requesting all those in the area to remain in there homes,” the department tweeted.

About 30 minutes later the department said Attucks Middle School and Bethune Elementary were placed on lockdown ”due to police activity in the area.”

No other information was immediately available.