The mobile home fire threatened other homes. Then about 30 firefighters stepped in.

A fire ripped through a mobile home in Dania Beach Sept. 4, 2019. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue

The thick black smoke and orange flames poured out of a Dania Beach mobile home Tuesday evening, threatening to consume two nearby structures, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue said.

It took 30 firefighters ⁠— both from Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue and Hollywood Fire Rescue — to quell the flames and protect the other homes.

The fire happened after 6 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 2900 block of Southwest 58th Street. An elderly woman was sent to a Memorial Regional Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, according to the department.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue and Hollywood Fire Rescue firefighters work to put out a fire in a mobile home in Dania Beach Sept. 4, 2019. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue

“When firefighters arrived they were met with heavy flames, which had already fully engulfed one mobile home, with two adjacent structures being threatened,” the department said in a news release.

Firefighters took an “aggressive fire attack,” and were able to save the two adjacent structures “which were moments from suffering the same fate as the building of origin which had already burned extensively,” fire rescue said.

A family living next door to the burnt home was displaced because of smoke damage.

The cause of the fire, which was not immediately known, will be investigated by the Florida State Fire Marshal.