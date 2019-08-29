Broward woman dies after three-car crash that injured three other people, deputies say

MIAMI HERALD DEVELOPING STORY We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more.

A Lauderdale Lakes three-car crash sent four people to the hospital, killing one of them, on Sunday.

Around 4:45 a.m., Jessica Paul and her three passengers were stopped at a red light in the 3300 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard in Lauderdale Lakes, according to a Broward Sheriff’s Office release.

As they waited behind a Kia Sol, Paul’s Hyundai was struck from behind by a Lexus driven by Kevin Hunter, a Boynton Beach resident, deputies said.

Paul’s car was pushed forward, sideswiping the rear driver’s side of the Kia, deputies said.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue transported Paul and her three passengers to Broward Health Medical Center. The rear middle passenger, who the Sheriff’s Office identified only as Mideline, 23, died on Monday.

Paul and the other two passengers were treated and released.

Those inside the Kia Sol, Uber driver Kashara Metzger and a passenger, were not hurt in the crash. Hunter was also uninjured.

Deputies continue to investigate the incident.