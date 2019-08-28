A pipe burst and a Broward city is under a boil-water notice

Here’s what you can do to save water in your home Water efficiency is the smart use of resources through water-saving technologies and simple steps you can take around the house, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Much of your indoor water use probably occurs in the bathroom. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Water efficiency is the smart use of resources through water-saving technologies and simple steps you can take around the house, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Much of your indoor water use probably occurs in the bathroom.

A pipe burst Wednesday morning at Hallandale Beach’s Water Plant, putting the city under a boil-water notice that remained in effect as of 3:15 p.m.

“Staff is working hard to fully excavate around the pipe to see what other repairs are needed,” the city tweeted at 3:12 p.m.

The city reminded residents not to drink tap water without boiling it for a minute. Those not using a filter on the faucet should flush their water for at least seven minutes before collecting it to boil.