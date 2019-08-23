He convinced boys to send him illicit videos through Facebook. Now he’ll serve 40 years

Henry Alvarez Flores Davie police

Henry Alvarez Flores created a fake Facebook page and used it to convince young boys to send him illicit videos of themselves in exchange for Google Play gift card codes, court documents show.

On Friday, the 38-year-old Davie resident was sentenced to 40 years in prison for his crimes. In May, he pleaded guilty to three counts of production of child pornography and three counts of enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity, records show.

“Davie detectives and investigators from the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force did a great job of preparing the case that ultimately led to a 40 year prison term for this individual who committed heinous acts on children,” Davie police said in an email Friday.

Alvarez Flores first came to the attention of investigators in May of 2018 when the mother of a 12-year-old boy contacted the Baltimore County Police Department to report that she had discovered disturbing videos and pictures on her son’s phone, according to a criminal complaint.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The boy told investigators that someone using the name Lizz Aquilar on Facebook had sent him a friend request. There was a picture of an “attractive woman” as the profile picture, records show. Investigators say Aquilar convinced the boy to send “videos and pictures of himself masturbating in exchange for Google Play gift card codes.” He said he got at least one code.

Officers subpoenaed the Facebook account and were led to an address in Davie, records show. A search warrant was executed on July 3, 2018.

“During the search law enforcement recovered several cellular telephones and a laptop computer,” an investigator wrote in the complaint.

Investigators also found several Google Play gift cards located in Alvarez Flores’ room by his bed. At the time, he said the account belonged to his sister in Nicaragua, according to the complaint.

“A forensic examination of Alvarez Flores’ cellular phones evidenced that Alvarez Flores was repeatedly accessing sites for child pornography,” the investigator wrote.

Alvarez Flores, who is not a U.S. citizen, was then facing deportation, records show. He told an immigration judge on Aug. 7, 2018 that he had “two to three videos of child pornography on his phone.”

Investigators then found two more young victims, another 12-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy. All told similar stories, records show.

In one case, Alvarez Flores threatened to call police and report the child’s immigrant status if the boy refused to comply, according to the complaint.

According to the plea agreement, he will have to register as a sex offender.