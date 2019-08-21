An 11-year-old tourist was playing on Fort Lauderdale beach. Then the shark arrived

Scared of sharks? Here are 7 tips to reduce your chances of getting bit The chances of getting bit by a shark while swimming in the ocean are very, very slim. Just in case, and to hopefully ease your mind, here are a few tips from the International Shark Attack File to reduce your chances of getting bit. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The chances of getting bit by a shark while swimming in the ocean are very, very slim. Just in case, and to hopefully ease your mind, here are a few tips from the International Shark Attack File to reduce your chances of getting bit.

While vacationing from Canada, an 11-year-old boy was possibly bitten by a “very small shark” at Fort Lauderdale beach on Wednesday, said Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan.

Broward Health Medical Center says the boy is Christian Mariani and he is in good condition.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

At about 9 a.m., Christian was playing on the beach in shallow water when he was bitten, Gollan said. An off-duty lifeguard rushed over after hearing screams.

The boy suffered minor bites and scrapes to his foot and he was taken to the hospital.

Christian and his family were staying at the Ritz-Carlton hotel just across the street from the beach.

During the weekend of Aug. 6, New Smyrna Beach saw three shark attacks, two separated only by 30 minutes.