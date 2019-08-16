Who robbed a mail carrier of a key? The post office is offering a reward

File photo of a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier delivering mail in San Francisco, California. Getty Images

Someone robbed a letter carrier of a postal key in Lauderhill on Wednesday, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said.

Now, the government agency is offering a reward up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Here’s what the postal service knows so far:

The suspect is described as a black male, about five-foot, eight-inches, medium build about 180 pounds and with brown eyes. He was wearing a black hat, black shirt, blue jeans and he had a black bandanna covering his face, the postal service said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Take no action to apprehend this suspect yourself,” the service said.

Instead, if you have information call 877-876-2455. Ask for Postal Inspector Anthony Arena.