Who robbed a mail carrier of a key? The post office is offering a reward

File photo of a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier delivering mail in San Francisco, California. Justin Sullivan Getty Images

Someone robbed a letter carrier of a postal key in Lauderhill on Wednesday, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said.

Now, the government agency is offering a reward up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Here’s what the postal service knows so far:

The suspect is described as a black male, about five-foot, eight-inches, medium build about 180 pounds and with brown eyes. He was wearing a black hat, black shirt, blue jeans and he had a black bandanna covering his face, the postal service said.

“Take no action to apprehend this suspect yourself,” the service said.

Instead, if you have information call 877-876-2455. Ask for Postal Inspector Anthony Arena.

