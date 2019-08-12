Broward County

Update: Plantation General Hospital cleared after police responded to bomb threat

Update: The Plantation Police Department tweeted that “the scene is all clear.”

A Broward County hospital received a bomb threat late Monday afternoon, according to a tweet from the Plantation Police Department.

Police are responding to a bomb threat at Plantation General Hospital, 401 NW 42nd Ave., Plantation.

Per the department’s tweet, they believe the situation to only be a threat at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available

