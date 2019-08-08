Woman found dead behind Fort Lauderdale home

Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found behind a Fort Lauderdale home Thursday morning.

The woman’s body was found just after 9 a.m. in a grassy area outside the home at 6840 NW 31st Ave., Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Casey Liening said.

Police consider the death suspicious, but gave no immediate information on the woman or the nature of her death.

This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.