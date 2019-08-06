Gas leak shut down part of U.S. 1 in northern Broward County for an hour

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Construction workers removing a palm tree hit a natural gas line around noon Tuesday, causing a leak that shut down U.S. 1 in part of Deerfield Beach for an hour, Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue said.

Battalion chief Michael Kane said the problem was in the strip mall in the 200 block of North Federal Highway, which is being evacuated. U.S. 1 was shut down, both north and southbound, north of Hillsboro Boulevard until just after 1 p.m.

This is the second consecutive day a gas leak problem has shut down U.S. 1 in South Florida. An investigation shut down three blocks of U.S. 1 in Miami Monday.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more is learned.