Detectives looking at manslaughter where 2-year-old died in hot van, warrants show

Vigil for Noah Sneed The mother of Noah Sneed, the 2-year-old boy who died after being left in a hot van at Ceressa’s Day Care and Preschool, an Oakland Park daycare center, said she wanted ‘justice’ for her baby. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The mother of Noah Sneed, the 2-year-old boy who died after being left in a hot van at Ceressa’s Day Care and Preschool, an Oakland Park daycare center, said she wanted ‘justice’ for her baby.

Two days after a 2-year-old boy died from being left in a van outside an Oakland Park daycare center, the Broward Sheriff Office said it is still trying to piece together how the tragedy happened.

BSO search warrants obtained by Carey Codd, a reporter for Miami Herald news partner CBS4, show that detectives are looking at the 2006 Ford E-350 van in which Noah Sneed died and inside Ceressa’s Day Care and Preschool as part of a manslaughter investigation.

As of Wednesday, BSO had not announced charges or named anyone involved. The Broward Medical Examiner’s Office has not released a cause of death, citing the BSO investigation.

On Monday, Noah was picked up by the daycare’s transport van in the morning and taken to the center at 3140 NW 21st Ave. BSO said the boy was left alone in the closed van on a day that it was in the ‘90s.

Noah Sneed, the 2-year-old who died Monday, July 29, 2019, after being found in a hot van at Ceressa’s Preschool & Daycare in Oakland Park, Florida.

A staffer noticed Noah’s body in the van at about 3 p.m. and called authorities. He was pronounced dead in the van.

Young children are at higher risk of dying from heat stroke because their bodies heat up “three to five times faster than adults,’’ according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Association. A sealed vehicle can turn deadly in 10 minutes, the agency said.

Noah was the 24th child to die in a heated vehicle so far this year, according to KidsandCars.org, which tracks these incidents. He was the fourth child in Florida to die this year.

On Tuesday, Noah’s mother, Chanese Sneed, gathered with family and friends outside the daycare to pay tribute to the lovable baby who liked to smile and play with his brother and sister.

His mother tearfully begged for “justice” for her baby.

In the BSO warrant, investigators collected “documents with kids’ pickup and drop-off information” and took a “DNA swab from side door interior.”

A 2-year-old was found dead in a van outside Ceressa’s Day Care & Preschool in Oakland Park, Florida, on Monday, July 29, 2019. Amy Beth Bennett South Florida Sun Sentinel

As for the center, investigators were looking for information on who owns the van, documents about the center’s transportation protocols and surveillance video from the daycare.

Florida corporate records show four people are listed as officers/directors of Ceressa’s Enrichment and Empowerment Academy, which is listed with the same Oakland Park address as the daycare center. The four people are: Linda Harris, Lakiela Harris, Tammorah Jackson and Angela Elouidor.

A copy of the search warrant and inventory was left with Lakiela Harris, the warrant shows.

Noah’s father, Tony Bell, told CBS4 his son’s death should be treated as a manslaughter.

“I feel a little joy in my heart that my son’s gonna get justice now,” Bell told the station.