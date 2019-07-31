The boat named Bada Bing was cruising near Hollywood. Then came the Coast Guard

A U.S. Coast Guard crew stopped a 37-foot pleasure boat named Bada Bing July 30, 2019, 30 miles east of Hollywood. The agency says there were three Brazilian migrants, one Jamaican migrant and two suspected smugglers aboard. Coast Guard

A boat named Bada Bing was cruising near Hollywood Tuesday, when for some reason — maybe it was the catchy name — it caught the attention of the U.S. Coast Guard.

What they found was a suspected smuggling operation, the agency said.

“People should never trust these criminal organizations with their lives,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Nicolas Rodriguez, Coast Guard 7th District operations branch, in a news release.

According to the Coast Guard, there were three Brazilian migrants, one Jamaican migrant and two suspected smugglers aboard the 37-foot pleasure craft when it was stopped 30 miles east of Hollywood.

All six people were transferred to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The stop comes a week after the Coast Guard stopped a boat named Carefree in the waters off Fort Lauderdale. On July 23, the Coast Guard found 12 Chinese migrants and two suspected smugglers aboard.

“Attempting to smuggle yourself into the country via the maritime environment is both extremely dangerous and illegal,” Rodriguez said in Wednesday’s release. “With the consistent danger these smuggling ventures present, our crews and partner agencies remain persistently vigilant to protect lives and enforce federal laws.”