He bludgeoned a small dog to death with a sledgehammer, cops say. Now he’s in jail.

Darrien Green Broward Sheriff's Office

When a man ran through a Lauderhill neighborhood with a sledgehammer, a woman tried to take a picture on her phone.

He demanded she hand over her phone, cops say.

She refused.

Darrien Green then used his sledgehammer to bludgeon the small dog, a Yorkie Poodle mix, the woman’s friend was walking. The dog had barked during the commotion, according to a warrant. The dog died from its injuries.

Green, 33, was arrested last week for the Feb. 1 incident and now faces charges including animal cruelty, aggravated assault and armed robbery. He was being held Tuesday in Broward’s Main Jail with no bond.

In an arrest warrant, Lauderhill police say they were called to a robbery but responding officers were told that a man “just bludgeoned a dog to death” with what they believe was a sledgehammer.

Officers soon found a woman carrying a small dog wrapped in a blanket.

The woman whose phone was taken told police she was walking her dog and met a friend walking her dog. As they talked, she saw a man run by them and then heard loud bangs. When the man ran back past her, the woman took out her phone and tried to take a picture of him, police said.

He demanded her phone and she said she needed it. The woman said the man then hit her friend’s dog with what she thought was a sledgehammer. The woman was scared, police said, and threw her phone on the ground. Green took it and ran off, police say.

The woman whose dog was killed told police a similar story. She told police the man had the sledgehammer above his head. She said her dog “began gasping for air immediately after being struck by the sledgehammer,” police wrote in the warrant.

Police searched the neighborhood for the man, and found a BMW with a shattered window, according to the warrant.

Through witnesses’ accounts, they were able to connect the shattered window to the alleged perpetrator.

Green was arrested July 26.