A yacht got busted (again) for illegal charter activity, the Coast Guard says

The Isabella after being ordered off the waters by the Coast Guard Wednesday U.S. Coast Guard

A 70-foot yacht got stopped near Port Everglades Wednesday for operating an illegal charter, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

And, the Coast Guard said, this showed the owners of the Isabella ignored an earlier order from the Coast Guard’s Seventh District Commander’s to knock off the illegal charters.

The Coast Guard said upon boarding the Isabella, the boat was cited for not being driven by a licensed individual; inoperable fixed firefighting station; open marine sanitation valves; no drug and alcohol program; having an unsafe condition creating an especially hazardous condition; accumulation of fuel in bilges; and violation of compliance with orders.

“Our top priority is the safety of mariners and people who take to the sea, and illegal charters violate that safety within the maritime domain,” Capt. Michael Fazio, staff judge advocate at Coast Guard Seventh District, said in a statement. “We want to remind people they have the right to ask to see the captain’s credentials, inspection certificates and ask for the vessel safety plan. You put your life at risk and in danger when you get underway on a vessel without a properly credentialed mariner and that risk isn’t worth your life.”

