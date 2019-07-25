Broward County
Galleria Mall closed as police investigate bomb threat
Fort Lauderdale police have closed the Galleria shopping mall because of a bomb threat.
Around 9:50 a.m. Thursday, police were alerted to an anonymous bomb threat at the Galleria, 2414 E Sunrise Blvd., according to Fort Lauderdale police.
Police said they shut down the mall and have not found anything yet, but are still on scene investigating.
This developing story will be updated when more information is available.
