Coast Guard searches for 60-year-old boater who fell into water near Hillsboro Inlet
A search is underway for a 60-year-old man who fell off his boat near Hillsboro Inlet.
According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the boater fell into the water about a half of a mile from Hillsboro Inlet.
Crews from the Fort Lauderdale-based Coast Guard along with a helicopter crew from Miami are leading the search.
