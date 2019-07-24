Coast Guard searches for 60-year-old boater who fell into water near Hillsboro Inlet

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

A search is underway for a 60-year-old man who fell off his boat near Hillsboro Inlet.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the boater fell into the water about a half of a mile from Hillsboro Inlet.

Crews from the Fort Lauderdale-based Coast Guard along with a helicopter crew from Miami are leading the search.

