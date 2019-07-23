9 ‘masked or hooded suspects’ ran through closed school. They didn’t get far, cops say

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Eight teenagers and a 20-year-old man hopped a fence, ran through the halls of Charles W. Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines and then hid in the woods or swam in a lake to avoid arrest, police say.

It didn’t work.

All nine were charged with burglary, trespassing on school grounds, and resisting arrest without violence, according to the Pembroke Pines police department.

The group of “masked or hooded suspects” were seen just before noon on Monday by Broward School Board Security via live surveillance, police said. The school, 12800 Taft St., is closed for the summer.

“When officers arrived, the suspects were seen running through the halls and courtyard area of the school,” police said in a news release.

The nine suspects were then seen running toward neighboring C.B. Smith Park.

“All nine suspects refused to comply with lawful commands, and continued to flee and hide within the park for an extended period of time,” police said.

Pembroke Pines Police K-9, Miramar Police K-9 Unit and the Broward Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit helped with a search of the park. All nine were taken into custody.

Arrested were: Christian Hernandez, 20; Sebastian Nunez, 18; Pedro Lopes, 18; Malcolm Denbow, 18; Michael Albino, 18; Rafael Pereira, 18; Jason Edwards, 18 and Devon Davis, 18. The Miami Herald is not naming the 16-year-old arrested because he is a minor.

It was not immediately clear if there was any damage to the school.