The sinkhole at North 58th Avenue and Thomas Street starts to swallow a car. Hollywood Police Department

A sinkhole developed in Hollywood Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of North 58th Avenue and Thomas Street, Hollywood police said.

The hole began to swallow a mid-size sedan. Police are searching for the driver while the city’s public works department deals with the sinkhole.

Whoa look how deep this hole is! @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/zf6CoI0j0o — Ian Margol (@IanMargolWPLG) July 23, 2019

