A court-ordered mental hospital patient is missing. Police are asking for your help

Altorick Barosy Pembroke Pines Police Depart

Altorick Barosy was a court-ordered patient at South Florida State Hospital, according to Pembroke Pines police, diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder. The department said he has “low intellectual functionality.”

He climbed out of a screened patio enclosure at 8:36 Sunday night, left the hospital and remains missing as of Monday morning.

He doesn’t have a history of violence.

The 23-year-old is five-foot-eight and about 152 pounds with a short Afro. He was wearing a gray shirt, black shorts, white socks and black sandals. He likes public transportation and hangs around Miami Gardens.

Anyone who knows anything about where Barosy is should call Pembroke Pines police at 954-431-2200 or 954-437-1105.