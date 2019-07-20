Broward residents, lock your doors: Police searching for home invader at large and possibly armed

Hollywood home invader still on the lose. Police ask for a helping hand. Hollywood Police are asking for help in finding a man who committed a home invasion robbery early Friday morning. He may be armed and has a tattoo and scar on his back. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hollywood Police are asking for help in finding a man who committed a home invasion robbery early Friday morning. He may be armed and has a tattoo and scar on his back.

Police say a home invader is on the loose in Hollywood, and they’re asking for help to put him behind bars.

At about 1 a.m. Friday, a man forced his way into home at the 1400 block of South Federal Highway, Hollywood police said.

The suspect patiently waited for the right opportunity to knock and bait the victim into opening the door to the home. When he opened the door to his unit, the suspect forcibly entered the unit while trying to cover his face with his T-shirt.

A surveillance camera on the property was able to capture what the suspect looked like.

The suspect had tattoos on both arms. and was wearing a gold watch, a floral print hat, a white tank top and jean shorts. He also had tattoos and scar on his upper back. Hollywood Police Department

Once inside, the suspect demanded money from the man while indicating he was armed with a gun by holding his hand underneath his shirt. The two men fought over the wallet, and the suspect punched the man in the head, causing injuries, deputies said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357 or 954-967-4411. Information can also be given to Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.