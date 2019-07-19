Broward County

How did a woman’s body end up in a Miramar lake? Police are investigating

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. By
Up Next
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. By

Miramar police are investigating after a body was found in a lake early Friday afternoon.

At about noon, a person noticed a female floating in a lake near Silver Lakes Island Park, in the 2300 to 2700 block of Southwest 178th Avenue, police said.

Detectives and a dive team recovered the dead woman’s body from the lake. Police did not identify her.

Police do not believe foul play is involved, but the cause of death is being investigated by the medical examiner’s office.

If you have any information on the body, call Miramar police at 954-602-4000.

Profile Image of Devoun Cetoute
Devoun Cetoute
Miami Herald Real Time Reporter Devoun Cetoute covers breaking news, Florida theme parks and general assignment. He attends the University of Florida and grew up in Miami. Theme parks are on his mind in and out of the office.
  Comments  