Broward County
How did a woman’s body end up in a Miramar lake? Police are investigating
MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS
Miramar police are investigating after a body was found in a lake early Friday afternoon.
At about noon, a person noticed a female floating in a lake near Silver Lakes Island Park, in the 2300 to 2700 block of Southwest 178th Avenue, police said.
Detectives and a dive team recovered the dead woman’s body from the lake. Police did not identify her.
Police do not believe foul play is involved, but the cause of death is being investigated by the medical examiner’s office.
If you have any information on the body, call Miramar police at 954-602-4000.
Comments