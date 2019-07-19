Beanie bandits steal more than subs at a South Florida Subway

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is looking for a pair of beanie bandits who robbed a Pembroke Park Subway at gunpoint on Monday. Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images | Royalty Free Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is looking for a pair of beanie bandits who robbed a Pembroke Park Subway at gunpoint.

Just before 8 p.m. Monday, security cameras were rolling as the two men walked purposefully toward the sandwich shop at 3930 Pembroke Rd. in Pembroke Park, according to the sheriff’s office.

Shortly after going inside, one of the two suspects, wearing a red beanie, black shirt and red shorts, walked up to the counter with a gun in hand.

His accomplice, who was wearing a black beanie, black shirt and long khaki pants, jumped over the counter and emptied the cash out of the register. He then walked toward the back room and took an additional container of cash from a Subway employee.

The beanie bandits then left in what detectives believe to be an older-model, four-door, burgundy Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information about the robbery can call BSO Robbery Detective Luis Silberberg at 954-321-4876 or Broward Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 954-493-8477.

A reward of up to $3,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.