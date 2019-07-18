Deerfield Beach shooting kills one as deputies search for clues

MIAMI HERALD DEVELOPING STORY We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more.

Broward deputies are investigating a shooting in Deerfield Beach that left a man dead.

Just after 9 p.m. Tuesday, deputies got a call about a shooting at the 100 block of Southwest Third Street, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies found a Laquan Miller lying on the ground in front of a home. He was shot several times, deputies said. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue confirmed his death.

Investigators are searching the neighborhood looking for clues.

Detectives are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or who has any information about it to call BSO Homicide Detective Kevin Nitsch at 954-321-4876. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.