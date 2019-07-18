Broward County
Deerfield Beach shooting kills one as deputies search for clues
MIAMI HERALD DEVELOPING STORY
Broward deputies are investigating a shooting in Deerfield Beach that left a man dead.
Just after 9 p.m. Tuesday, deputies got a call about a shooting at the 100 block of Southwest Third Street, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies found a Laquan Miller lying on the ground in front of a home. He was shot several times, deputies said. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue confirmed his death.
Investigators are searching the neighborhood looking for clues.
Detectives are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or who has any information about it to call BSO Homicide Detective Kevin Nitsch at 954-321-4876. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.
