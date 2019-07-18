Fort Lauderdale is telling residents ‘prepare to be without water’ Thursday. Here’s why

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Fort Lauderdale residents should prepare to be without water service for at least 24 hours starting at 7 a.m. Thursday, the city said Thursday morning.

“A contractor doing construction work near Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport damaged a 42-inch water main that supplies raw water from the city’s wellfields into the Fiveash water treatment plant,” according to a statement. “In order to repair the line, the water supply from the wellfields has been shut off.

“This means that no water is currently feeding the Fiveash water plant.”

While there is still water service, the city is asking residents and businesses to use only if absolutely needed and turn off irrigation systems.

Fort Lauderdale also supplies water to several neighboring cities.

Those with questions can call the City of Fort Lauderdale’s 24-Hour Neighbor Service Center, 954-828-8000.