This little piggy was found roaming in Pembroke Pines. Cops are looking for his owner

Pembroke Pines Police Department

Police found a little oinker trying get his turn at bat at West Broward High School.

Late Wednesday morning, Pembroke Pines police officers found a small pig with big ears wandering on the baseball field at the high school, at 500 NW 209th Ave.

This piglet was apparently quite friendly, which led police to believe that it may be a lost pet.

The pig is currently in a temporary foster home. If you recognize it and wish to claim it call Cathy at 754-246-4294

