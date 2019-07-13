Woman dead, child seriously hurt after driver loses control on Interstate 75

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 66-year-old Biscayne Park woman died and an 11-year-old was hospitalized with serious injuries following a three-car accident on Interstate 75 near Miramar on Saturday.

Five others were hospitalized with minor injuries, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

About 12:14 a.m., the 73-year-old driver of a Hyundai Elantra heading southbound on I-75 south of State Road 858 lost control of the vehicle and crashed into two cars in the lanes on either side of him. One of the impacted cars flipped onto its roof. The other struck a concrete barrier.

The Elantra spun out. It’s passengers included 66-year-old Isabel Germosen, of Biscayne Park, who died at Memorial West Hospital, and 11-year-old Mia Cabay, of Miami, who was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in serious condition.

FHP is conducting a traffic homicide investigation and criminal charges are pending.

The driver, Rafael Gonzalo Dell Villar, was taken to Memorial West Hospital with minor injuries. So, too, was a 9-year-old girl traveling in the car.

The three occupants of the other vehicles were hospitalized for minor injuries as well.

I-75 southbound was shut down for hours at the Miramar Parkway exit while FHP cleared the scene.