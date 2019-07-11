Broward gas station clerk was robbed at gunpoint, cops say. The clerk fired a fatal shot

A Broward gas station convenience store clerk shot and killed a suspected armed robber as he and an accomplice made their getaway, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

The robbery happened at around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Valero, 2400 W. Sunrise Blvd., near Fort Lauderdale.

Acccording to BSO, one man, armed with a gun, hit the clerk in the head with the weapon, while the other suspect took cash out of the register.

“As the robbers made their getaway, the clerk followed and shot at the suspects,” BSO said.

It wasn’t until later that detectives learned that the clerk struck one of the suspects.

Someone dropped the wounded man off at a fire station at 3400 N. 56th Ave. in Hollywood. The man was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he died.

The second suspect is still on the run, BSO said.

The clerk, BSO said, “is not facing any charges at this time.”

A witness told Miami Herald news partner CBS4 that he heard what sounded like firecrackers.

“I seen two guys running, coming out the store, the guy working the store behind them,” Tafferrall Gordon, who lives close to the store, told the station. “And the guy from the store was shooting at them. Crazy.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).