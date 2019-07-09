She’s 16 and been missing since Friday night. Police want the public’s help

Daniela Fearon Hallandale Beach Police Department

Daniela Fearon left her Hallandale Beach home in the 100 block of Southeast Second Avenue Friday night around 7 p.m. Police say she had packed bags, but didn’t apprise anyone of her destination.

Now, she’s considered a runaway who the cops need help finding.

Daniela’s 5-foot-7, 160 pounds with medium length straight dark hair. She was wearing a black blouse and blue jeans.

Anyone who has an idea where she is can call Hallandale Beach police at 954-457-1400 and ask for Det. Donna Carlson.

