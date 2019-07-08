Woman dies after riding her bicycle into a pickup truck, cops say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A woman riding a bicycle died over the weekend after deputies say she crashed into the side of a moving pickup truck on a busy Broward thoroughfare.

Amy McRobbie, 47, was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital, where she died.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened just after 9 p.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard in West Park.

McRobbie, BSO said, was on the north side of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard and tried to cross the roadway from north to south. That’s when she hit the passenger side of a 2013 Toyota Tundra driven by German Mutti, 38, according to BSO. The Tundra was heading west in the left through lane.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Mutti was cooperating with the investigation, BSO said.