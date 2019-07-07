The shopping mall exploded, and now tenants are cleaning up the destruction

Storefronts rocked by explosion in Plantation A possible gas explosion injured nearly two dozen people at a strip mall in Plantation on July 6, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A possible gas explosion injured nearly two dozen people at a strip mall in Plantation on July 6, 2019.

The morning after a possible gas explosion leveled parts of a shopping center in Plantation and injured 23 people, all the broken windows in the nearby Fountains plaza were boarded up — some with leftover plywood from Hurricane Irma — and the shattered glass was swept into neat piles.





Plantation Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Joel Gordon said all but two of the 23 people injured were released from the hospital as of Sunday morning, and the man reportedly with life-threatening injuries Saturday has been upgraded to fair condition.

The cause of the blast is still unknown, he said.

“As this time the state fire marshal as well as our investigators have just begun the investigation,” he said. “It could be a day or two” before the results are released.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Construction workers begin the cleanup process at the Fountains plaza mall in Plantation after a possible gas leak explosion leveled nearby buildings and injured 23 people. Alex Harris aharris@miamiherald.com

A construction company hired by the mall landlord was busy cleaning debris from the shattered storefronts, while tenants inside picked up screws and ceiling tiles knocked loose by the blast.

“All the pictures fell off the wall,” said Amanda SIlvester, manager of the F45 Training gym in the Fountains plaza mall facing the site of the explosion, which was so strong it wrenched some of the brick storefront away from the walls.







She and her husband, Ivan Santo, came early Sunday to clean up the gym and get it in shape to open Monday. Gordon confirmed the building was cleared to open for business Sunday.







“Everything looks OK,” she said. “Nobody told us we’re not allowed to.”





SHARE COPY LINK First responders work the scene after a possible gas explosion injured 23 people at a strip mall near The Fountains in Plantation, Florida on July 6, 2019.

Her business partner was at the plaza Saturday at 11:30, when a possible gas leak led to an explosion that ripped up the LA Fitness-flagged strip mall and sent twisted pieces of roof and drywall flying. The possible ground zero was a nearby vacant pizza restaurant.

Plantation police kept the scene of the explosion closed off Sunday morning, and there were a few cars left in the caution-tape-ringed parking lot. Gordon said owners of the the cars in the Tesla charging lot near the Fountains and the Market on University, where it appears the explosion originated, could retrieve their vehicles Sunday.





The Market mall remains closed, he said.

Plantation Fire Rescue said Saturday evening that 23 people were injured, although none had life-threatening injuries. A nearby family reunification center set up Saturday was closed before the day ended.