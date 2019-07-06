Gas explosion rocks LA Fitness, injures multiple people at Fountains shops in Plantation

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

A gas explosion at a Plantation shopping plaza rocked storefronts and injured multiple people on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.

The blast happened near the LA Fitness at Fountains Plaza, 1041 S University Dr.

Photos circulating on social media show the aftermath of the explosion. A video posted by WPLG-Local 10 reporter Jeff Weinsier showed an LA Fitness with its windows blown out and debris scattered across the parking lot. Aerial footage captured by TV cameras showed a charred building near the gym missing its roof and surrounding parking lots littered with building fragments.

Emergency personnel blocked off area roads. Residents several miles away in Davie felt the boom and started hearing sirens immediately. One Twitter user said it felt like an “earthquake.”

Plantation Fire Rescue posted on Twitter that the gas explosion injured multiple people.

Explosion video out of Plantation. Requesting additional rescues from other cities. University and Peters pic.twitter.com/8eIebll8AN — Jeff Weinsier (@jweinsierWPLG) July 6, 2019

This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.