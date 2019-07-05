Sunrise police searching for suspect involved in an Independence Day fatal shooting

MIAMI HERALD DEVELOPING STORY We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more.

Sunrise police are searching for a suspect involved in a Fourth of July deadly shooting.

Around 9:20 p.m. Thursday, someone reported several shots being fired near the 5800 block of Northwest 19th Street, Sunrise police said.

When officers arrived they found a man in his 30s, with several gunshot wounds in his back, on the ground, police said. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he died.

Police are looking for the shooter, but have not released details about that person.

A neighbor told Local 10 that the man collapsed in a front yard after he was hit in a drive-by shooting. They also said the man didn’t live at the duplex but was visiting someone there.

If you have any information involving the shooting, contact Sunrise police at 954-746-3370.